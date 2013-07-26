FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Flat to weaker; Thai stocks poised for loss on week
July 26, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Flat to weaker; Thai stocks poised for loss on week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 26 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
traded flat-to-weaker on Friday as investors looked forward to
the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week for
indications on stimulus, with thin trading volume pointing to a
rangebound session later in the day.
    Selling in recent gainers such as banks pulled the
Philippine main index 0.6 percent lower, but the index is
still poised for a gain of 2.2 percent on the week to become the
region's best performer and record a fifth straight week of
gain.
    The market's outperformance came amid hopes for the country
to get its third investment grade rating from Moody's Investors
Service, which has placed its rating for the country on review
for an upgrade. 
    The rating agency has also placed ratings of four Philippine
banks on review for upgrade. 
    In Bangkok, political uncertainties weighed on the market,
with the SET index nearly flat, up 0.2 percent at midday
and set for a weekly loss of 2 percent after two weeks of gains
and underperforming most others in Southeast Asia.
    Large caps which were among short selling targets on the
previous session such as Advanced Info Service Pcl,
Bangkok Bank Pcl and CP All Pcl regained
some lost ground.
    "More weakness could be in store ... amid domestic political
worries but we believe yesterday's sharp losses, weighed down by
sell-off from proprietary traders amid continued foreign buying
could set the stage for the market to see some sporadic
rebound," a strategist at Phillip Securities wrote in a report.
    Weak quarterly earnings and outlook prompted selling in
shares such as Indonesia's Mitra Adiperkasa, which
tumbled as much as 7.7 percent. The fashion retailer reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly results. 
    Singapore Airlines Ltd dipped 0.3 percent after it
reported a 14 percent rise in its first-quarter operating
profit, but warned that yields were expected to be weaker due to
cut-rate competition. 
    Stocks in Indonesia and Malaysia were nearly
unchanged, with trading volume of both falling to around
one-third of a full-day average over the past 30 sessions.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0648 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   432.36        432.20       +0.03
 Singapore          3240.82       3235.68       +0.16
 Kuala Lumpur       1808.27       1808.42       -0.01
 Bangkok            1459.08       1456.68       +0.16
 Jakarta            4670.30       4674.12       -0.08
 Manila             6759.77       6800.11       -0.59
 Ho Chi Minh         491.90        491.78       +0.02

