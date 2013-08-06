SE Asia Stocks-Most weak, Philippines at 3-week low

BANGKOK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday amid weak global equities and broad-based selling across regional exchanges, with the prospect of low interest rates in the Philippines weighing on the interest rate-sensitive bank subindex. The Philippine main index was down 1.4 percent at 6,421.23, the lowest since July 12. Shares in Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co, the most actively traded, and Bank of the Philippine Islands, both fell more than 2 percent. The Philippine central bank said it has room to adjust monetary policy to address shifts in investor sentiment or changes in the outlook for major economies, after data on Tuesday showed inflation slowed to its lowest in nearly four years in July. Singapore's key Straits Times Index eased 0.5 percent. Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, the biggest firm by market value, dropped 0.5 percent, extending a 2.3 percent drop on Monday when it traded ex-dividend. Stocks in Malaysia edged down 0.3 percent, reversing the modest gain in the previous session, as investors cashed in on recent gainers such as AMMB Holdings. Stocks in Vietnam pared early losses to rise 0.1 percent. Thai shares gained 0.8 percent by midday, reversing their earlier fall, as large caps including Advanced Info Service Pcl regained recent lost ground. Brokers in Bangkok said the SET index would be range-bound until the end of August due to weak appetite for shares in the emerging region. "We view foreign investors will continue to slow their investments in emerging markets, but they will invest more in developing markets after the U.S. and EU economic numbers have shown continuous improvement," said broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities. "At present, there is no new catalyst to drive the Thai market in August," it said. Foreign investors sold Thai shares worth a net $12 million on Monday, taking their net selling over the previous three sessions to $75 million, amid domestic political concerns. Thai anti-government protests over the past two days has been peaceful, but brokers said there would an overhang on the market. Indonesia is shut for the week for Eid Al-Fitr holidays. Other exchanges will be closed later in the week for a public holiday, with Singapore and Malaysia shut on Thursday and Friday, and the Philippines on Friday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0610 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.42 424.44 -0.24 Singapore 3224.83 3241.79 -0.52 Kuala Lumpur 1780.70 1785.14 -0.25 Bangkok 1435.22 1424.31 +0.77 Manila 6421.23 6509.73 -1.36 Ho Chi Minh 494.25 493.66 +0.12