FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines, Indonesia up; others weak on Fed QE tapering
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines, Indonesia up; others weak on Fed QE tapering

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Philippine benchmark index
gained on Wednesday after strong earnings attracted buyers to
large and midcaps such as  Robinsons Land Corp, while
interest-sensitive stocks helped Indonesia's key index gain.
    The Philippine index was up 0.6 percent, adding on a
2.3 percent gain over the previous two sessions, with shares in
Robinsons Land Corp up almost 6 percent after it posted
strong quarterly results. ()
    Jakarta's Composite Index rose 0.5 percent, hovering
around its highest in nearly three weeks, with financial
 and property shares up ahead of the central
bank's review of interest rates on Thursday. 
    "Rate-sensitive shares are already punished and reflected
expectations that Bank Indonesia won't increase the benchmark
rate tomorrow," said John Teja, director of broker Ciptadana
Securities in Jakarta.
    "In the short term, further rate hike is still necessary if
the threat of fund outflows and rupiah weakness remain." 
    Vietnam's VN Index edged up 0.15 percent, driven by 
a rally in blue chips in the energy and food sectors.
 
    Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand
 pared earlier gains to fall as worries about a tapering
of the stimulus programme in the United States weighed on
broader Asia.  
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change 
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   426.99        428.21       -0.28
 Singapore          3242.12       3244.12       -0.06
 Kuala Lumpur       1792.78       1795.09       -0.13
 Bangkok            1454.66       1459.08       -0.30
 Jakarta            4675.33       4652.39       +0.49 
 Manila             6596.47       6554.62       +0.64
 Ho Chi Minh         498.46        497.73       +0.15

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.