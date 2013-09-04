FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Lower amid Syria worries; Indonesia, Philippines lead decline
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 4, 2013 / 7:07 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Lower amid Syria worries; Indonesia, Philippines lead decline

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks followed
the rest of Asia lower on Wednesday as concerns about a
potential U.S. military strike on Syria prompted selling in
recent gainers, but laggard commodities outperformed as high oil
prices bolstered bargain hunting. 
    Stocks in Indonesia and the Philippines 
underperformed, each falling more than 1 percent. Trading volume
in Indonesia was 96 percent of a full-day's average over the
past 30 sessions, and for the Philippines it was almost
two-thirds the average, higher than its peers in Southeast Asia.
    Shares of large-cap companies such as Bank Mandiri 
and SM Investments Corp were among the most actively
sold.
    Singapore was down 0.9 percent, while Malaysia
 eased 0.5 percent, both slipping at one point to around
one-week lows. Vietnam pared earlier gains, and were
slightly down at 0.03 percent. 
    Thai stocks were nearly unchanged at the midday
trading break, reversing earlier falls in a range-bound session.
    Rising expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon
start reducing its stimulus also kept investors in Southeast
Asia on the sidelines. 
    Asian stocks faltered on Wednesday, while oil and gold held
on to overnight gains after U.S. President Barack Obama clinched
the backing of two key figures in Congress in his drive for
limited strikes on Syria. 
    Among the bright spots, Thai Oil Pcl shares jumped
almost 6 percent and PTT Exploration and Production 
rose nearly 2 percent. Both were among the top percentage
gainers on the SET50 index, which tracks large caps.
    Strategists at broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities had a
"speculative buy" call on PTT Exploration and Production, saying
higher oil prices would boost its July-September earnings.
    "In the short term, we estimate the energy sector to
outperform the market on the Syrian tension," they wrote in a
strategy note on the Thai stock market.
    Other top gainers in the region included Indonesia-listed
Indika Energy, whose shares rallied 13.4 percent, the
third-best gainer on the main Jakarta's Composite Index. Bumi
Resources surged 8 percent.
    "BUMI is just playing catch-up with its peers, which have
moved up earlier," said Harry Su, head of research at broker
Bahana Securities in Jakarta.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0631 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   379.17        382.57       -0.89
 Singapore          3028.59       3054.78       -0.86
 Kuala Lumpur       1716.11       1724.21       -0.47
 Bangkok            1316.57       1315.41       +0.09
 Jakarta            4086.41       4164.01       -1.86
 Manila             5985.27       6083.91       -1.62
 Ho Chi Minh         472.04        472.17       -0.03

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.