SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia outperforms after inflation, trade data
#Financials
October 1, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia outperforms after inflation, trade data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks rose on
Tuesday, tracking broader Asia, with the
Indonesian benchmark outperforming after upbeat inflation and
trade data. 
    Indonesia's key index climbed 1.4 percent after the
government reported a trade surplus for August, its first since
March, and said consumer prices in September fell 0.35 percent
from the previous month. 
    Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat Indonesia 
shares led the gains. The two were among the large caps battered
by foreign outflows from Indonesian equities over the past week.
    Stocks in Thailand and the Philippines 
staged a mild rebound after declining in the July-September
quarter, with short-covering lifting shares such as Siam
Commercial Bank Pcl and Alliance Global Group.
    In Bangkok, the market focus was on release of inflation
data for September, which was expected to be little-changed from
the previous month at 1.56 percent, kept in check by government
controls and subsidies as well as slowing domestic demand.
 
    "Investors should closely watch the Thai inflation rate for
September," strategists at Maybank Kim Eng Securities wrote in a
report.
    "Although the Thai economic numbers for August were flat
from July, the trade balance turned positive for the first time
in five months. However, Thai flood concerns could pressure
consumer spending in September-October," they said.
    Thailand had a current account surplus of $1.29 billion in
August, its first since March, and exports rose for the first
time since April, the central bank reported on Monday.
 
    Malaysia's main index pared early gains to slide
0.13 percent, led by banking shares including Malayan Banking
 and CIMB Group Holdings.
    Malaysian stocks posted a relatively modest loss from the
previous session, helped by foreign buying at the end of the
quarter, bucking foreign outflows elsewhere in the region, 
including Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. 
 .
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0530 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   404.87        400.78       +1.02
 Singapore          3180.13       3167.87       +0.39
 Kuala Lumpur       1766.39       1768.62       -0.13
 Bangkok            1398.62       1383.16       +1.12
 Jakarta            4376.70       4316.18       +1.40
 Manila             6244.40       6191.80       +0.85
 Ho Chi Minh         496.03        492.63       +0.69

