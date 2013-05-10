FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2013 / 4:31 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Citi downgrades Indonesian banks citing high valuations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Citi Research downgraded Indonesian banks to ‘neutral’ from ‘overweight’, citing high valuations and weak outlook. It said the country’s elevated current account deficit had held back deposit growth versus loan growth.

Indonesian banks were up 26 percent year-to-date, and a cumulative 125 percent since December 2009, making their valuations look stretched, Citi said in a report dated May 9.

It cut Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Negara Indonesia to ‘neutral’ from ‘buy’.

“The macro outlook is murky post S&P outlook downgrade, possible fuel increase, prompting policy rate hikes,” it said.

Last week, Standard & Poor’s downgraded its outlook for Indonesia’s sovereign credit rating to ‘stable’ from ‘positive’, citing concerns about stalling reform momentum.

Citi maintained ‘neutral’ rating for Thailand banks and ‘underweight’ for Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines.

1116 (0416 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok and Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Jijo Jacob

