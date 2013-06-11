STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Outflows continue into June

Foreign investors continued selling Southeast Asian equities in June, taking profits in regional outperformers including Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. "Foreign investors have taken profits in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines since the last week of May, mainly due to the unwinding of the U.S. dollar carry trade and the redemption of foreign investments," said broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities. Standard & Poor's revision of the U.S. sovereign credit outlook to stable from negative could lead to more selling. "The more positive the U.S. outlook is, the more foreign investors will take profits in the markets," it said. At 0429 GMT, the Philippine main index was down 3.2 percent, Thai SET index was also down 2.5 percent and Jakarta's Composite Index had lost 2.2 percent. Net foreign buying (or selling, in brackets) (Millions of US dollars) MTD* May 27-31 May YTD* 2012 Malaysia (226) (205) 1,268 5,570 n/a Thailand (745) (477) (169) (1,472) 2,506 Indonesia (646) (449) (36) 1,310 1,636 Philippines (217) 161 462 1,832 2,693 Vietnam (20) (0.2) 61 227 60 *YTD = year to date *MTD = month to date Source - Thomson Reuters, stock exchanges Singapore data is not available (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)