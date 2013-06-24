STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Outflows continue on Fed; Indonesia leads

Foreign investors continued selling Southeast Asian equities in June, with Indonesia leading as offshore investors rushed for the exits due to a rise in U.S. treasury yields and concern over the Federal Reserve's plan to scale back monetary stimulus. Indonesia suffered $1.95 billion foreign outflows through to Friday in June with net foreign selling of $495 million in the week ended on June 21. Thailand witnessed $400 million outflows last week, extending its net offshore selling to $1.46 billion for the month up to Friday. Analysts said foreign investors have been taking profits in the Southeast Asian regional markets since the last week of May, mainly due to the unwinding of the U.S. dollar carry trade and redemption of foreign investments. At 0831 GMT, the Philippine main index was down 3.4 percent, the Thai SET index was down 1.6 percent and Jakarta's Composite Index had lost 1.7 percent. Net foreign buying (or selling, in brackets) (Millions of US dollars) MTD* June 17-21 May YTD* 2012 Malaysia (971) (284) 1,268 4,815 n/a Thailand (1,461) (400) (169) (2,188) 2,506 Indonesia (1,948) (495) (36) 8 1,636 Philippines (338) (43) 462 1,745 2,693 Vietnam (34) (36) 61 214 60 *YTD = year to date *MTD = month to date Source - Thomson Reuters, stock exchanges Singapore data is not available ($1 = 3.2035 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)