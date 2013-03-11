STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Malaysia attracts most inflows in past week

Foreign investors continued to favour Malaysian stocks last week when the U.S. Dow Jones average hit a record high, boosting appetite for risk assets globally. Malaysia's bourse took in $361 million in net foreign purchases in the week ended March 8, more than any of its Southeast Asian rivals, stock exchange data showed. It posted a net $1.8 billion in inflows in the year-to-date, trailing Indonesia's $2.1 billion but ahead of others. Kuala Lumpur's Composite Index has fallen 2.2 percent so far in 2013, Asia's worst performer. Domestic investors were net sellers of the market due to caution ahead of a general election due to be held by mid-year. Citi Research analysts wrote in a note dated March 8 that market reaction to the upcoming election was likely to be less severe than in the general election in 2008, when the market fell on the first day post election. "Year-to-date, Malaysia is the worst-performing equities market in Asia Pacific ex Japan, suggesting pricing-in of election risks ... The market could remain listless in the short-term as investors await clarity on political leadership," the broker said. Net foreign buying (or selling, in brackets) (Millions of US dollars) 1 week MTD* FEB YTD* 2012 Malaysia 361 423 585 1,828 n/a Thailand 71 179 (583) 95 2,506 Indonesia 95 316 1,161 2,075 1,639 Philippines 246 252 146 1,221 2,693 Vietnam 8 23 (4) 139 151 * MTD = month to date, YTD = year to date Source - Thomson Reuters, stock exchanges Singapore data is not available (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Alan Raybould and Jijo Jacob)