FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Malaysia attracts most inflows in past week
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2013 / 8:12 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Malaysia attracts most inflows in past week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Foreign investors continued to favour Malaysian stocks last
week when the U.S. Dow Jones average hit a record high,
boosting appetite for risk assets globally.
    Malaysia's bourse took in $361 million in net foreign
purchases in the week ended March 8, more than any of its
Southeast Asian rivals, stock exchange data showed.
    It posted a net $1.8 billion in inflows in the year-to-date,
trailing Indonesia's $2.1 billion but ahead of others.    
    Kuala Lumpur's Composite Index has fallen 2.2
percent so far in 2013, Asia's worst performer. Domestic
investors were net sellers of the market due to caution ahead of
a general election due to be held by mid-year.
    Citi Research analysts wrote in a note dated March 8 that
market reaction to the upcoming election was likely to be less
severe than in the general election in 2008, when the market
fell on the first day post election.
    "Year-to-date, Malaysia is the worst-performing equities
market in Asia Pacific ex Japan, suggesting pricing-in of
election risks ... The market could remain listless in the
short-term as investors await clarity on political leadership,"
the broker said.    

  Net foreign buying (or selling, in brackets)
  (Millions of US dollars)        
                    1 week     MTD*    FEB     YTD*     2012
 Malaysia             361      423     585   1,828       n/a
 Thailand              71      179    (583)     95     2,506
 Indonesia             95      316    1,161  2,075     1,639
 Philippines          246      252     146   1,221     2,693
 Vietnam                8       23      (4)    139       151
  * MTD = month to date, YTD = year to date    
    
    Source - Thomson Reuters, stock exchanges
    Singapore data is not available
    
    

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Alan
Raybould and Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.