STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Positive fund flows in March; Malaysia leads

April 1 (Reuters) - Net foreign purchase of Malaysian equities more than doubled in March from the previous month, while net foreign buying of Indonesian shares dropped to the lowest since December 2012, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed. Indonesia posted a modest $188 million in foreign inflows in March, the lowest since December 2012 when it recorded $13 million worth of inflows, data showed. Jakarta's Composite Index ended the first quarter at a record high of 4,940.98 amid buying interest from institutional investors ahead of the quarter-end, a Jakarta-based equities trader said. Malaysia's benchmark index lost around 1 percent in the first quarter, making it the worst performer in Southeast Asia, as election-related risks continued to weigh on the market and domestic investors led sellers. Net foreign buying (or selling, in brackets) (Millions of US dollars) March Feb Jan YTD* 2012 Malaysia 1,491 585 820 2,896 n/a Thailand 208 (583) 499 124 2,506 Indonesia 188 1,155 596 1,939 1,639 Philippines 204 146 823 1,173 2,693 Vietnam 56 (5) 121 173 151 *YTD = year to date Source - Thomson Reuters, stock exchanges Singapore data is not available (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo Jacob)