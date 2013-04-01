FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Positive fund flows in March; Malaysia leads
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 1, 2013 / 8:42 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Positive fund flows in March; Malaysia leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Net foreign purchase of Malaysian
equities more than doubled in March from the previous month,
while net foreign buying of Indonesian shares dropped to the
lowest since December 2012, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange
data showed.
    Indonesia posted a modest $188 million in foreign inflows in
March, the lowest since December 2012 when it recorded $13
million worth of inflows, data showed.
    Jakarta's Composite Index ended the first quarter at
a record high of 4,940.98 amid buying interest from
institutional investors ahead of the quarter-end, a
Jakarta-based equities trader said.
    Malaysia's benchmark index lost around 1 percent in
the first quarter, making it the worst performer in Southeast
Asia, as election-related risks continued to weigh on the market
and domestic investors led sellers. 
    
Net foreign buying (or selling, in brackets)
(Millions of US dollars)
                         March    Feb    Jan     YTD*    2012
 Malaysia                1,491    585    820    2,896     n/a
 Thailand                  208   (583)   499      124   2,506
 Indonesia                 188  1,155    596    1,939   1,639 
 Philippines               204    146    823    1,173   2,693
 Vietnam                    56     (5)   121      173     151
 
    *YTD = year to date
    
    Source - Thomson Reuters, stock exchanges
    Singapore data is not available
    
    (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.