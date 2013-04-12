REFILE-STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Flows favour Malaysia; Thai flows lag

(Corrects spell check errors in table) Foreign investors remained upbeat on Malaysian equities in the run-up to the country's election on May 5, with the stock market receiving net inflows worth $705 million so far in the month to April 11, stock exchange data showed. In Thailand, the pace of flows faltered after political concerns early in the month and as the strong baht has raised concern about exports and possible measures by the authorities to hold the currency down. Thai main stock exchange noted $424 million worth of net foreign selling in April to Thursday, with a year-to-date net outflows of $300 million, Thomson Reuters data showed. Kuala Lumpur's benchmark index had risen 1.8 percent so far in April, the best performance in Southeast Asia, while Bangkok's SET index had fallen 2.5 percent so far in the month, the region's worst. Net foreign buying (or selling, in brackets) (Millions of US dollars) MTD* March Feb YTD* 2012 Malaysia 705 1,491 585 3,601 n/a Thailand (424) 208 (583) (300) 2,506 Indonesia (105) 188 1,158 1,839 1,636 Philippines 124 204 146 1,297 2,693 Vietnam 3 1 4 23 60 *MTD = month to date *YTD = year to date Source - Thomson Reuters, stock exchanges Singapore data is not available (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)