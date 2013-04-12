FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Flows favour Malaysia; Thai flows lag
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 12, 2013 / 8:06 AM / in 4 years

REFILE-STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Flows favour Malaysia; Thai flows lag

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects spell check errors in table)
Foreign investors remained upbeat on Malaysian equities in the
run-up to the country's election on May 5, with the stock market
receiving net inflows worth $705 million so far in the month to
April 11, stock exchange data showed. 
    In Thailand, the pace of flows faltered after political
concerns early in the month and as the strong baht has
raised concern about exports and possible measures by the
authorities to hold the currency down. 
    Thai main stock exchange noted $424 million worth of net
foreign selling in April to Thursday, with a year-to-date net
outflows of $300 million, Thomson Reuters data showed.
    Kuala Lumpur's benchmark index had risen 1.8 percent
so far in April, the best performance in Southeast Asia, while 
Bangkok's SET index had fallen 2.5 percent so far in the
month, the region's worst.
    
Net foreign buying (or selling, in brackets)
    (Millions of US dollars)
                          MTD*   March    Feb     YTD*    2012
     Malaysia             705    1,491    585    3,601     n/a
     Thailand            (424)     208   (583)   (300)   2,506
     Indonesia           (105)     188  1,158    1,839   1,636
     Philippines          124      204    146    1,297   2,693
     Vietnam                3        1      4       23      60
 
    *MTD = month to date *YTD = year to date
    
    Source - Thomson Reuters, stock exchanges
    Singapore data is not available

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.