STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Foreigners buy more Philippine, Malaysia, Vietnam stocks in week
#Financials
January 11, 2013 / 9:22 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Foreigners buy more Philippine, Malaysia, Vietnam stocks in week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Philippine stocks recorded net foreign purchase of $383 million in the week to Jan. 10 after $55 million inflows last week, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.

The higher inflows involved a share offering by GT Capital Holdings Inc on Jan. 10.

Malaysian stocks saw increased net foreign buying of $213 million in the week to Jan. 10 versus last week’s $135 million inflows. Vietnam took in $37 million inflows compared to last week’s $15 million.

Indonesia reported $108 million inflows in the week, weaker than $129 million inflows in the previous week. Thai inflows fell to $46 million in the week versus $128 million of the previous week.

Foreigners sold $153 million worth of Thai shares on Jan. 10 after eight straight sessions of buying.

Thai stock exchange president Charamporn Jotikasthira told reporters there were limited signs of outflows trends and the foreign selling was just a ‘portfolio adjustment’.

1604 (0904 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by G.Ram Mohan

