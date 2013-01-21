FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Inflows continue last week, Malaysia leads
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 21, 2013 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Inflows continue last week, Malaysia leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Foreign investors continued buying Southeast Asian stocks in the week ended Jan. 18, led by Malaysia, according to Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data.

Malaysia received foreign inflows worth $314 million last week, taking inflows year to date to a total of $680 million, data showed. But inflows appeared a bit tailing off on Monday amid worries over Malaysia’s upcoming election.

“Some foreigners sold stocks and bonds, but amount is not that big,” said a Kuala Lumpur-based forex dealer.

Indonesia brought in a net $201 million from foreign investors last week and a net $411 million inflows year to date. Thailand recorded $175 million foreign inflows last week and a net 374 million inflows year to date.

The Philippines showed a weekly net inflows from foreign investors of $158 million and $611 million year to date. Vietnam took in a weekly net foreign inflows worth $18.4 million and a year to date inflows of $73 million.

Foreign flow data for Singapore is not available. 1451 (0751 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok and Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.