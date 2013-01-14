FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Malaysia, Thailand look relatively cheap - HSBC
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
January 14, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Malaysia, Thailand look relatively cheap - HSBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HSBC Global Asset Management says equity markets are trading at attractive levels and indicate an interesting entry level for investors with a medium to long-term horizon, with Malaysia and Thailand on its list of emerging markets.

“For emerging markets, China, Russia, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey and Poland look relatively cheap on a price-to-book basis relative to profitability ... On a longer-term basis, part of the returns from emerging market investments will likely come from currency appreciation,” HSBC Global Asset Management said in its news release of 2013 market outlook on Monday.

Cyclical sectors like industrials, energy and materials look to offer the best trade-off between valuation and profitability at this point, while defensive sectors like consumer staples and health care look relatively expensive, it said.

Southeast Asian stock markets have underperformed most others in Asia so far in 2013 after rallying in 2012.

The Thai SET index has risen 1.5 percent since the start of the year, after a 36 percent gain in 2012, making it among the best performing markets worldwide. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index has lost 0.4 percent this year, one of the worst.

1322 (0622 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.