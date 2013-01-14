STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Malaysia, Thailand look relatively cheap - HSBC

HSBC Global Asset Management says equity markets are trading at attractive levels and indicate an interesting entry level for investors with a medium to long-term horizon, with Malaysia and Thailand on its list of emerging markets.

“For emerging markets, China, Russia, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey and Poland look relatively cheap on a price-to-book basis relative to profitability ... On a longer-term basis, part of the returns from emerging market investments will likely come from currency appreciation,” HSBC Global Asset Management said in its news release of 2013 market outlook on Monday.

Cyclical sectors like industrials, energy and materials look to offer the best trade-off between valuation and profitability at this point, while defensive sectors like consumer staples and health care look relatively expensive, it said.

Southeast Asian stock markets have underperformed most others in Asia so far in 2013 after rallying in 2012.

The Thai SET index has risen 1.5 percent since the start of the year, after a 36 percent gain in 2012, making it among the best performing markets worldwide. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index has lost 0.4 percent this year, one of the worst.

1322 (0622 GMT)