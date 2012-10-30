STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Bank Mandiri, Keppel Corp, Kasikornbank top ASEAN buys-Citi

Citigroup named Indonesia’s Bank Mandiri Persero, Singapore’s Keppel Corp and Thailand’s Kasikornbank among its list of 30 strongest buy ideas of stocks in Pan Asia for the next 12 months.

“Our main purpose is to provide what is effectively a fresh money buy list for our clients...The Focus List highlights liquid names in which investors can readily build positions,” Citi said in its Pan Asia Citi Focus List report dated Oct. 29.

Bank Mandiri, Indonesia’s largest bank, is the broker’s top pick in the country’s banking sector, delivering the strongest revenue and profit growth.

Singapore’s Keppel Corp, the world’s largest oil rig builder, is a play on global E&P spending, Citi said.

Thailand’s fourth-largest lender Kasikornbank offers the choice of a right balance of risk and return, with high yield from SME loans supporting the bank’s high net interest margins in an environment of rising funding cost from deposit competition, it said.

The broker set a price target of 9,350 rupiah for Bank Mandiri stock and S$13.10 for Keppel Corp shares. Its price target for Kasikornbank shares on the foreign board is 215 baht.

