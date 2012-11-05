STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Morgan Stanley cuts Indonesia industrials, Thai telecom

Morgan Stanley downgraded Indonesia’s industrials and Thailand’s telecom sectors to “underweight” and upgraded Indonesia’s materials and Thailand’s consumer discretionary to “equal-weight”.

The market seems to be underestimating the excesses created by Indonesia’s industry and the time it may take for the mining equipment and contracting sectors to recover, Morgan Stanley said in its ASEAN Equity Strategy report.

Thai telecom sector was trading at unattractive valuations with lack of regulatory visibility, especially on the future of 2G concession, while pressure from increasing capex and potentially higher competitive intensity could cap stock performances, the brokerage said.

Morgan Stanley is positive on Thailand, neutral on Indonesia, and negative on Singapore.

“We believe ASEAN markets will continue to underperform AxJ, despite 4.0 percent underperformance of ASEAN markets since July 20 (since Spanish bank bailout), because of a combination of high relative ownership levels, trailing two-year outperformance, and relatively high expectations,” it said.

Singapore-listed CDL Hospitality Trust was replaced with Golden Agri-Resources Ltd in its Focus 20 ASEAN Stocks, Morgan Stanley said.

“GGR is the largest CPO producer in Indonesia and 2nd in the world ... Earnings are highly leveraged to CPO prices, and its share price is 89 percent correlated to CPO price movement. With our bullish near-term view of CPO pricing, we see now as the time to aggressively OW (overweight) GGR,” it said.

Golden Agri was among the broker’s most preferred stocks for November which included Indonesia’s Bank Mandiri Persero , Perusahaan Gas Negara, Thailand’s CP All and Kasikornbank.

1307 (0607 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)