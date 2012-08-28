STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Thailand posts higher outflows last week; Vietnam fund flows positive

The Thai stock market saw the pace of net foreign selling increasing last week, reflecting the state of an overbought market, while Vietnam equities reported positive fund flows for the week ended Aug. 24 despite concerns over banking risks.

Thai stocks posted outflows worth $95 million last week compared with $64 million for the earlier week, according to Thomson Reuters data.

At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Thai benchmark SET index was up 0.33 percent at 1237.74, hovering close to a 2012 high, with its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) at 66.9, close to the ‘overbought’ mark of 70 or higher.

Vietnam’s index fell to the ‘oversold’ mark of 28.4 after a strong fall since last week triggered by the arrests of ACB executives that have kept most retail investors bearish.

Figures for the last week showed net foreign buying of $16 million on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange. That added to a combined $17 million in foreign inflows over the previous five consecutive weeks.

Fund flows were mixed for others in a short week amid market holidays. The Philippines absorbed $54 million in inflows last week, halting two straight weeks of outflows worth $74 million, data showed.

Indonesia posted $6 million in outflows last week after taking in foreign inflows worth $642 million for five straight weeks, data showed.

Foreign flow data for Singapore and Malaysia is not available.

1416 (0716 GMT)