STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Thai, S'pore, Indonesia outlook slightly positive-Morgan Stanley

The outlook for stock markets of Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia in 2013 is slightly positive compared to the second half of 2012, said strategists at Morgan Stanley.

Thailand remained the broker’s most preferred market, with 18.9 percent upside expected through December 2013, Singapore still least preferred market, with 2.8 percent upside expected through December 2013, it said in a research note.

The broker said it stayed ‘neutral’ on Indonesia, expecting a 7.9 percent upside through December 2013.

The MSCI index of Thailand had risen 17.3 percent so far this year, with MSCI Singapore up 12.8 percent and MSCI Indonesia up 10.8 percent.

“In a world that is likely to be dominated by policy volatility, we believe investors will prefer markets with stable and predictable earnings growth, steady macro environment as well as a high proportion of oligopolistic growth companies,” it said.

“Thailand scores well on most of these parameters whereas Singapore scores poorly. Although Indonesia has the highest proportion of oligopolistic growth companies, its less stable macro environment will likely affect the market negatively,” it said.

1607 (0907 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)