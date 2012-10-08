STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Inflows seen last week as indexes at new highs

Southeast Asian stock markets saw net foreign purchases last week as the region’s benchmark stock indexes scaled new highs.

Indonesia posted inflows for a fifth straight week. It reported $99 million inflows for the week ended Oct. 5, adding to a combined $985 million inflows of the previous four weeks, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Jakarta’s Composite Index posted its second straight record closing high on Friday, ending at 4,311.31.

The Philippines’ net inflow for the period was $34 million. The Philippine Stock Exchange index closed at a record high of 5,443.74 on Oct. 4.

Foreign investors pumped in $116 million into Thai stocks last week as the benchmark SET index ended the week at a 16-year closing high of 1,311.35.

The Malaysian bourse reported $126 million of net foreign buying last week. Kuala Lumpur’s benchmark stock index hit a record close of 1,661.47 on Oct. 4.

Bucking the trend, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchang’s VN index saw foreign outflows for a second week running, with net foreign selling of $4 million.

Foreign flow data for Singapore was not available.

