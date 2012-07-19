STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Fund inflows continue in July

Foreign investors have continued to put money in Southeast Asian equities so far in the first month of the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data.

Thai stocks saw inflows running into the third week of July as buying interest gathered steam in a reporting season. Net foreign purchases in Thai shares stood at $128 million in July to Wednesday after suffering a net selling for $612 million in April-June quarter.

Cautions about debt problems in Europe and a weak outlook for the global economy broadly ate into appetite for risk.

Indonesian bourse saw net inflows of $121 million in the month to July 18, rebounding from $865 million in outflows in the second quarter. Vietnam took in a modest $1.1 million in inflows for the same period, following $61.4 million of outflows in the previous quarter.

Philippine stock market has posted $567 million in inflows so far in July, mainly boosted by a number of block deals, including $242 million inflows on July 11 that involved block deal in shares in Ayala Land.

Stock exchange data showed that the $123 million inflows on July 13 involved transactions related to a conversion of San Miguel’s convertible notes and the $90 million inflows on July 18 linked with cross sales of shares in Ayala Corp after the company sold treasury shares.

Foreign flow data for Singapore and Malaysia was not available.

Franklin Templeton has raised exposure to Thai and Indonesian equities, foreseeing that domestic consumption will continue to increase and Bangkok and Jakarta’s stock exchanges will perform very well over the next five years.

Dennis Lim, Singapore-based portfolio manager of Franklin Templeton’s emerging markets group, said Thai and Indonesian shares in Templeton’s $16 billion Asian Growth Fund had recently been increased while it remained ‘overweight’ on the two markets.

“We will continue to overweight both Thailand and Indonesia. There is still room ... because if you look at the earnings growth of Thailand and Indonesia, we expect the next five years will be quite strong so we continue to like them,” he said.

The fund considered the debt crisis in Europe as one of the key risks to the global economy while large populations of the ASEAN and growing demand of its key trading partner China boded well for growth in the emerging region, he said.

“It’s a very good region to be in right now ... we look at Asean as a region of a 600 million people and income level is rising. So, domestic demand in all these markets will continue to increase,” he said.

“Vietnam is starting to turnaround ... The investment environment in Cambodia is getting more conducive ... For Myanmar, we like what we see. We like the changes,” he said.

“At the moment, our exposure in Myanmar is very small. Our exposure in Myanmar is through Thailand. We’re holding in companies like PTT Pcl PTT.BK as we’re looking at Myanmar. We would like to get more direct exposures,” he said.

