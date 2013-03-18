FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASEAN-Investment led growth to drive markets - Morgan Stanley
March 18, 2013 / 8:10 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Investment led growth to drive markets - Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

ASEAN markets have the potential to deliver investment driven
growth that will likely be the key medium term driver, with
Thailand continuing to have the high visibility of a 12-18
months investment cycle, said Morgan Stanley.
    Indonesia has the best visibility on a structural investment
cycle and is likely to be a key beneficiary of improving global
growth environment, the broker said in its report, ASEAN Equity
Strategy, dated March 15.
    Morgan Stanley's Global Economics team expects GDP growth to
have bottomed out and the global economy to enter 'Daylight'
from 'Twilight' with around 4 percent global GDP growth in the
second half of 2013 and in 2014.
    "We believe that a combination of oligopolistic growth
companies and investment led growth will continue to drive
Indonesian and Thai markets," it said.
    Indonesia is its most preferred ASEAN 3 market, followed by
Thailand and Singapore, respectively.
    "We are playing a potential recovery in global growth by
being 'overweight' energy and materials in Thailand and
'overweight' transportation sector in Singapore," it said.
    Morgan Stanley's preferred stocks to play the potential
recovery in global growth in the second half of 2013 are PTT Pcl
, PTT Global Chemical Pcl, IRPC Pcl 
and Singapore Airlines Ltd.
    It said it continued to like the domestic story in Indonesia
and is hence 'overweight' on financials and telecoms such as PT
Bank Mandiri Persero Tbk and PT Indosat Tbk.
    1433 (0733 GMT)
    (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)
    
    ************************************************************
    14:15 STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Malaysia continues to attract
inflows
    Foreign investors continued to favour Malaysian stocks last
week as appetite for the country's risk assets remained strong
with the market falling to an attractive level after pricing in
the national elections to be held mid-year.
    Malaysia's bourse took in $228 million in net foreign
purchases in the week ended March 15, more than any of its
Southeast Asian rivals, followed by a $361 million offshore
inflow in the previous week, stock exchange data showed.
    "Foreigners think the current government would stay in
power. So they are not so concerned," said Ang Kok Heng, who
helps manage some $422 million as chief investment officer at
Kuala Lumpur-based Phillip Capital Management Sdn Bhd.
    "But locals are more worried because they think there is a
chance Barisan (the ruling party) may lose."
    Another Kuala Lumpur-based analyst said foreigners have been
buying only heavyweights such as Telekom Malaysia Bhd TLMM.KL
and Tenaga Nasional Bhd TENA.KL, and not small caps.
    Kuala Lumpur has enjoyed a net $2.06 billion in inflows so
far this year, the highest in the Southeast Asian region,
followed by Indonesia's $1.97 billion.
    Kuala Lumpur's Composite Index .KLSE has fallen 4 percent so
far in 2013, the region's worst performer.
    The market's 14-day relative strength index has fallen to a
near over-sold level from an overbought region early this year,
Thomson Reuters data showed. Domestic investors were net sellers
of the market due to caution ahead of the general election.
    Thailand .SETI witnessed $208 million inflow, while
Indonesia .JKSE suffered a $100 million outflow last week.
    Year-to-date inflows into Indonesian and Vietnamese .VNI
markets have already exceeded last year's total foreign inflows,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
    
    Net foreign buying (or selling, in brackets)
    (Millions of US dollars)
    
                     1 week   MTD*    FEB     YTD*     2012
  Malaysia .KLSE     228      651     585   2,056       n/a
  Thailand .SETI     208      387    (583)    303     2,506
  Indonesia .JKSE   (100)     215    1,161  1,971     1,639
  Philippines .PSI (0.27)     251     146   1,221     2,693
  Vietnam .VNI        13       35      (4)    152       151
 * MTD = month to date, YTD = year to date
    
Source - Thomson Reuters, stock exchanges
Singapore data is not available


(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Additional reporting by Anuradha
Raghu in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

