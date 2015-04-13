FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean shares at near 4-yr closing high; won falls
April 13, 2015

S.Korean shares at near 4-yr closing high; won falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 13 (Reuters) - South Korean shares set their highest close in almost four years on Monday on hopes for further inflows of funds from abroad while global monetary policy remains easy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 0.5 percent to 2,098.92, the highest close since Aug. 2, 2011.

The won ended onshore trade down 0.5 percent at 1,098.6 per dollar, compared with the previous close at 1,092.7, a fifth consecutive session of decline. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
