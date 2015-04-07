FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares close flat; won falls on dollar's rebound
April 7, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Seoul shares close flat; won falls on dollar's rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 7 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks closed almost unchanged on Tuesday as profit-taking on Samsung Electronics and other recent gainers pulled the benchmark index from fresh six-month highs.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,047.03 points, little changed from Monday’s 2,046.43 points and off a session high of 2,059.09.

On the local currency market, the won ended onshore trade at 1,088.5 per dollar, down from Monday’s 1,084.8 as the U.S. dollar rebounded globally. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
