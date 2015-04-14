FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean shares close at highest in nearly 4 years, won firm too
April 14, 2015

S.Korean shares close at highest in nearly 4 years, won firm too

SEOUL, April 14 (Reuters) - South Korea’s benchmark share index ended above the 2,100 level for the first time in nearly 4 years on Tuesday, underpinned by capital inflows and expectations that China, South Korea’s biggest trading partner, will take steps to boost its economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose for a third consective session, climbing 0.6 percent to 2,111.72, its highest close since Aug. 2, 2011.

The won ended onshore trade up 0.4 percent at 1,094.0 per dollar, snapping a five-day losing streak. It closed at 1,098.6 on Monday. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

