FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean shares close at highest level since August 2011
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 15, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korean shares close at highest level since August 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, April 15 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged up on Wednesday on hopes global funds will continue to head for emerging markets and that China will take new stimulus moves after its growth slowed in the first quarter.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose for a fourth consecutive session, climbing 0.4 percent to 2,119.96, its highest close since Aug. 2, 2011.

The won ended onshore trade down 0.3 percent at 1,096.8 per dollar from the previous close at 1,094.0. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.