S.Korean won hits 1-week high; shares rise for 5th straight day

SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - The South Korean won climbed to a one-week high against the dollar on Thursday as the dollar weakened after disappointing U.S. output data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would bide time before raising interest rates.

The won ended local trade up 0.7 percent at 1,088.9 per dollar after touching as high as 1,087.5 to hit the strongest intraday level since April 7.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose for a fifth consecutive session, having jumped 3.9 percent during the period. It was up 0.9 percent at 2,139.90 points on Thursday, the highest close since Aug. 1, 2011. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)