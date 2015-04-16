FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean won hits 1-week high; shares rise for 5th straight day
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 16, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korean won hits 1-week high; shares rise for 5th straight day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - The South Korean won climbed to a one-week high against the dollar on Thursday as the dollar weakened after disappointing U.S. output data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would bide time before raising interest rates.

The won ended local trade up 0.7 percent at 1,088.9 per dollar after touching as high as 1,087.5 to hit the strongest intraday level since April 7.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose for a fifth consecutive session, having jumped 3.9 percent during the period. It was up 0.9 percent at 2,139.90 points on Thursday, the highest close since Aug. 1, 2011. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.