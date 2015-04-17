FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean won hits 2-week high; shares post best weekly gain in 11 months
April 17, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korean won hits 2-week high; shares post best weekly gain in 11 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 17 (Reuters) - The South Korean won firmed to a two-week high against the dollar on Friday as foreign buying of domestic equities bolstered the local currency, while the dollar was broadly weakened after tepid U.S. economic data.

The won ended local trade up 0.5 percent at 1,083.7 per dollar, its highest level since April. 6. It closed at 1,088.9 on Thursday. The currency climbed 0.8 percent this week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 2.6 percent to post its sharpest weekly gain since May 16, rising for a sixth consecutive session. It was up 0.2 percent at 2,143.50 points on Friday, the highest close since Aug. 1, 2011. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

