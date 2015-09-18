FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares, won rise on relief from Fed decision
September 18, 2015

Seoul shares, won rise on relief from Fed decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - South Korean shares and the won gained on Friday, as relief that the U.S. Federal Reserve held off on raising interest rates offset concerns about the prolonged uncertainty in global markets.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.0 percent to end at 1,995.95 points while the won finished onshore trading up 0.3 percent at 1,162.8 per dollar.

During the week, the South Korean currency gained 1.9 percent against the dollar, marking its fastest increase since early December 2011.

Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
