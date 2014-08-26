S.Korean shares climb on ECB stimulus talk, won firms on exporters

* KOSPI underpinned by ECB easing expectations * Won edges firmer as exporters sell dollars SEOUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose on Tuesday as risk appetite was rejuvenated by hopes of additional stimulus action by the European Central Bank to boost the stagnant euro zone economy. Equity markets worldwide rallied after ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank was prepared to respond with all "available" tools, raising expectations of renewed policy action on the horizon. "Investors were rather quick to forget about the hawkish tone coming from the U.S Federal Reserve, focusing more on fundamentals which have been encouraging," said Kim Dae-joon, an analyst at LIG Investment & Securities. "Rate hike or not, news of a healthier economy is never a bad thing," he added. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 2,069.13 points as of 0225 GMT. Gains were spearheaded by shipbuilders, as bargain hunters saw a ripe opportunity to buy shares on the cheap following a recent plunge in the laggard sector. Hyundai Heavy Industries gained 3.4 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering climbed 3.8 percent. Blue-chip bellwether Samsung Electronics bucked the trend, however, drifting 0.4 percent lower and extending losses after it hit a 52-week intraday low last Thursday amid worries over the tech giant's third-quarter earnings. Foreign investors were net buyers of 51.1 billion won ($50.2 million) worth of shares on the main bourse near mid-session, propping up the index. The South Korean won ticked higher despite the extended dollar rally as exporters sold the greenback for month-end settlements. The local currency was quoted at 1,018.2 to the dollar as of 0225 GMT, compared with 1,020.2 at the conclusion of domestic trade on Monday. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 9 basis point to trade at 106.95. 0225 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,018.2 1,020.2 Yen/won 9.7979/45 9.7968 *KTB futures 106.95 106.86 KOSPI 2,069.13 2,060.89 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)