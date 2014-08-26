FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean shares climb on ECB stimulus talk, won firms on exporters
August 26, 2014 / 2:50 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korean shares climb on ECB stimulus talk, won firms on exporters

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* KOSPI underpinned by ECB easing expectations
    * Won edges firmer as exporters sell dollars

    SEOUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose on
Tuesday as risk appetite was rejuvenated by hopes of additional
stimulus action by the European Central Bank to boost the
stagnant euro zone economy.
    Equity markets worldwide rallied after ECB President Mario
Draghi said the central bank was prepared to respond with all
"available" tools, raising expectations of renewed policy action
on the horizon.
    "Investors were rather quick to forget about the hawkish
tone coming from the U.S Federal Reserve, focusing more on
fundamentals which have been encouraging," said Kim Dae-joon, an
analyst at LIG Investment & Securities.
    "Rate hike or not, news of a healthier economy is never a
bad thing," he added.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.4 percent at 2,069.13 points as of 0225 GMT.   
    Gains were spearheaded by shipbuilders, as bargain hunters
saw a ripe opportunity to buy shares on the cheap following a
recent plunge in the laggard sector. 
    Hyundai Heavy Industries gained 3.4 percent
while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering 
climbed 3.8 percent.
    Blue-chip bellwether Samsung Electronics bucked
the trend, however, drifting 0.4 percent lower and extending
losses after it hit a 52-week intraday low last Thursday amid
worries over the tech giant's third-quarter earnings.
    Foreign investors were net buyers of 51.1 billion won ($50.2
million) worth of shares on the main bourse near mid-session,
propping up the index.
    The South Korean won ticked higher despite the
extended dollar rally as exporters sold the greenback for
month-end settlements.
    The local currency was quoted at 1,018.2 to the
dollar as of 0225 GMT, compared with 1,020.2 at the conclusion
of domestic trade on Monday.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds 
gained 9 basis point to trade at 106.95. 
    
                       0225 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,018.2       1,020.2
 Yen/won              9.7979/45        9.7968
 *KTB futures            106.95        106.86
 KOSPI                 2,069.13      2,060.89
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

