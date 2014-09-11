FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean won slumps to 1-mth low after dollar rally, shares lower
September 11, 2014 / 3:20 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korean won slumps to 1-mth low after dollar rally, shares lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Won falls 1 pct to one-month low on broad dollar rally
    * KOSPI lower, but Apple suppliers jump on new iPhone
unveiling

    By Joonhee Yu
    SEOUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The South Korean won fell
to a one-month low on Thursday in its first trading session
after a three-day holiday break, pressured by an extended dollar
rally which has seen the greenback hit multi-year highs against
a basket of currencies.
    The won fell more than 1 percent to 1,035.4 to
the dollar in early morning trade, its lowest intraday level
since Aug. 8. South Korean markets were closed Monday through
Wednesday for the country's autumn thanksgiving holidays.
    The dollar has sharply extended broad gains since last week,
helped by expectations that the U.S Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates sooner rather than later, as well as slowing
economies in Japan and the euro zone.
    "The US economy is still on the recovery path despite some
weak job numbers on the surface and there's a lot of anxiety
over the policy hawks whose voices are growing in influence,"
said Park Jung-woo, an analyst at Samsung Securities.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.3 percent at 2,043.88 points as of 0202 GMT, with
investors cautious ahead of a South Korean central bank meeting
on Friday and U.S. central bank policy meetings early next week.
    But Apple-related shares jumped after the tech giant
unveiled its highly anticipated iPhone 6 on Tuesday, a boon for
its major South Korean suppliers of chips and displays.
    SK Hynix shares rallied 3.9 percent, while LG
Display gained 2.2 percent.
    Hyundai Motor Co shares fell 1.8 percent amid
growing fears that a weaker yen could improve the price
competitiveness of its Japanese peers.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
unchanged and trading at 107.06. 
    
                       0202 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,034.1       1,024.2
 Yen/won             9.6917/954        9.6772
 *KTB futures            107.06        107.06
 KOSPI                 2,043.88      2,049.41
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
