S.Korean shares edge up with eye on Fed meeting; won firmer

* KOSPI rises, Daewoo Shipbuilding up 2 pct on LNG ship order * Won rebounds from 5-week low, strong resistance at 1,040 By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged up in narrow trade on Tuesday morning, with investors cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting that will set a clearer direction for the market. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.32 percent at 2,042.37 points as of 0145 GMT, posting a modest rebound after coming within a whisker of a 2-month low in the previous session. The Fed's Open Market Committee will begin its regular two-day policy meeting later on Tuesday, and investors will be scanning the outcome for clues on the timing of the first U.S. rate hike in more than eight years. "Even though the Fed isn't expected to take any significant action in the near term, market players are still wary of any comments that might provide stronger hints of an early rate hike," said Bae Sung-jin, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering shares rose 2 percent after saying it had won a $160 million order to supply two LNG carriers for an unnamed buyer in Asia. Shares in Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) tumbled 2.9 percent after saying on Monday after trading hours that it had selected four brokerages to oversee the sale of some of its shares to restructure its finances. The South Korean won was firmer, bouncing back from a 5-week intraday low on Monday, with exporters unloading the dollar for settlements and providing stiff resistance at the 1,040 level. The won was quoted at 1,033.7 to the dollar as of 0145 GMT, compared with Monday's close of 1,038.0. South Korea's central bank chief said on Tuesday that the won was facing a conflicting set of external factors including a possible rise in U.S. interest rates over the coming months and more easing steps from European and Japanese policymakers. The local currency has retreated nearly 2 percent this month after skirting a 6-year high against the dollar on Sept. 2, tracking the greenback's strength against major currencies such as the yen and euro and further weighed by concerns of possible intervention by South Korea's financial authorities. September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 3 basis points to trade at 107.38. 0145 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,033.7 1,038.0 Yen/won 9.6673/755 9.6847 *KTB futures 107.38 107.35 KOSPI 2,042.37 2,035.82 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)