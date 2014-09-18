S.Korean shares dragged down by Hyundai; won falls on U.S. rate view

* Hyundai Motor shares battered after $10 bln land bid * Won lower as dollar broadly up on Fed rate projections By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell on Thursday, pressured by sharp declines in Hyundai Motor and the group's affiliated units after the automaker won a bid for a pricey land plot in Seoul. A consortium of Hyundai Motor Co, Kia Motors and Hyundai Mobis Co placed a 10.55 trillion won ($10.14 billion) winning bid for a land plot occupied by Korea Electric Power Corp in the heart of Seoul's Gangnam district, eyeing a plan to build a new global headquarters on the site. Eyebrows have been raised by its high price tag, more than three times the appraisal value of 3.33 trillion.($3.21 billion) "This deal is going to take a huge chunk out of Hyundai's vault, and dipping their hands into a cash stash that could have otherwise been used for higher dividend payouts and R&D is going to aggravate many investors, especially foreigners," said Ko Tae-bong, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities. Hyundai Motor, the second-largest listing on the main bourse by market capitalisation, saw its shares tumble 6.2 percent following the announcement. Sister firm Kia Motors sank 6.4 percent while component maker Hyundai Mobis slid 4.8 percent. Korea Electric Power Corp, South Korea's largest electricity provider, rose 4.7 percent on views the land deal would help the state-owned utility cut back on excessive debt. In the broader market, risk appetite cooled as investors continued to fret over the possibility of an early rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.62 percent at 2,049.88 points as of 0313 GMT. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) chose to retain a key phrase of "a considerable time" to describe the timing of the next interest rate rise at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday, but recent signs of improvement in the U.S economy have fed underlying worries that a rate change may come sooner rather than later. "Even though the Fed didn't change its tone or language in its latest policy statement, an analysis of FOMC dot plots are pointing to higher interest rate forecasts compared to before," said Park So-yeon, a market analyst at Korea Investment & Securities. The South Korean won fell on Thursday, as the dollar made broad gains against major currencies on increasingly hawkish Fed rate projections. The local currency was quoted at 1,040.7 to the dollar as of 0313 GMT, compared with the Wednesday session close of 1,034.9. September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 8 basis points to trade at 107.35. 0313 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,040.7 1,034.9 Yen/won 9.5910/983 9.5443 *KTB futures 107.35 107.27 KOSPI 2,049.88 2,062.61 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)