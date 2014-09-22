FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean shares fall as tech counters weigh; won firmer
September 22, 2014 / 2:30 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korean shares fall as tech counters weigh; won firmer

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Samsung, Hynix lead blue-chip losses after Wall St peers
decline
    * Won rebounds from 5-mth low after S&P raises credit
outlook

    By Joonhee Yu
    SEOUL, Sept 22 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell on
Monday, led lower by large-cap tech counters after their Wall
Street peers underperformed.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.9 percent at 2,034.88 points as of 0200 GMT.   
    Analysts, however, see plenty of upside in South Korean
equities which they perceive to be undervalued relative to many
other markets.
    "The KOSPI is ripe for another rally after a soft landing
near the 2,050 level, with a sturdy floor being provided by its
low P/B ratio" said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin
Securities.
    Samsung Electronics, the largest listing on the
main bourse by market capitalization, fell 1.5 percent while
chip giant SK Hynix, the third-largest by market
value, slid 2.1 percent.
    The benchmark KOSPI 200 index was down 1 percent,
reflecting the underperformance of large-cap shares.
    Hyundai Motor bucked wider trends to edge 1
percent higher, as bargain hunters locked in on the automaker's
shares which tumbled 10.6 percent over the last two sessions
following an ill-received $10 billion land bid. 
    LS Corp, South Korea's largest cable-maker, fell
1.8 percent after saying it was issuing 170 billion won ($163.29
million) worth of new shares, raising concerns about share
dilution.
    The South Korean won bounced back from a fresh
5-month low on Friday, with an extended U.S. dollar rally losing
steam as investors cashed out on recent gains.
    The won found further support after ratings agency S&P
raised the outlook on South Korea's sovereign credit from stable
to positive, citing the country's sound economic growth and
fiscal health. 
    The won was trading at 1,041.5 to the dollar as
of 0200 GMT, compared to Friday's session close of 1,044.6.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds 
gained 7 basis points to trade at 107.36. 
    
                      0200 GMT     Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,041.5        1,044.6
 Yen/won            9.5576/621         9.5668
 *KTB futures           107.36         107.29
 KOSPI                2,034.88       2,053.82
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

