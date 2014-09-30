FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean shares fall on weak output data, HK unrest; won steadies
September 30, 2014 / 3:05 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korean shares fall on weak output data, HK unrest; won steadies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* KOSPI edge lower as weak economic data, HK unrest dent
sentiment
    * Won flat as dollar rally loses steam

    By Joonhee Yu
    SEOUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell on
Tuesday as weak economic data added to a host of negative
catalysts from abroad, including civil unrest in Hong Kong that
showed no signs of abating.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.7 percent at 2,012.90 points as of 0215 GMT. It's so far
down 2.7 percent for the month.
    Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters blocked Hong
Kong streets on Tuesday, in one of the biggest political
challenges to Beijing since the Tiananmen Square crackdown 25
years ago. 
    The unrest comes on top of growing worries about China's
economy - a concern that has buffeted global markets in the past
several months.
     An HSBC survey of manufacturing (PMI) for September showed
a final reading of 50.2, steady on August but down from its
preliminary 50.5, and indicating of a still-sluggish recovery
for the broader economy.  
     China is South Korea's largest export destination, and
analysts and government officials worry that any sharp slowdown
there could knock South Korean exporters. Analysts are also wary
of the looming earnings season, which is expected to underline
the tough times for the corporate sector.
    "Earnings forecasts have been undergoing sharp downward
revisions as of late and the market is braced for a shock across
the board with positive expectations being seen in very few
sectors" said Lee Dae-sang, an analyst at Daishin Securities.
    Brokerages led the day's losses, with Woori Finance Holdings
 off 3 percent and Hana Financial Group 
down 2.4 percent.
    Automakers bucked trend, as Hyundai Motor edged
up 0.5 percent after reaching a tentative wage deal with its
labour union, which resumed a partial strike last
week. 
    The strike, one of many ongoing work stoppages among South
Korean automakers, was a temporary factor in Tuesday's data
showing South Korea's factory production fell in August, a
government official said. 
    It was the biggest fall in factory output since the 2008
financial crisis. 
    The South Korean won was little changed on Tuesday,
as dollar's recent rally cooled off somewhat. 
    The local currency was quoted at 1,054.6 to the
dollar as of 0215 GMT, compared to Monday's close of 1,053.8.
    
                       0215 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,054.6       1,053.8
 Yen/won             9.6580/643        9.6169
 *KTB futures            107.55        107.51
 KOSPI                 2,012.90      2,026.60
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu)

