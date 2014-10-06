FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares linked to N.Korea jump on signs of warming relations
October 6, 2014

Shares linked to N.Korea jump on signs of warming relations

SEOUL, Oct 6 (Reuters) - South Korean shares related to North Korea soared on Monday, after the isolated country sent its most senior delegation ever to the South to attend the closing ceremony of the Asian Games in a surprise visit, a possible sign of warming bilateral relations.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.12 percent at 1,978.63 as of 0030 GMT. The index opened up 0.59 percent at 1,987.89.

Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd, the largest shareholder of Hyundai Asan, the conglomerate unit spearheading the tourism industry in North Korea, jumped 14.7 percent.

Firms with production lines in Kaesong Industrial Complex, a special administrative region in North Korea for collaborative economic development which has faced frequent shutdowns whenever inter-Korean tensions have risen, also made steep gains.

Jaeyoung Solutec Co, a listing on the junior KOSDAQ, was up 14.6 percent, while Shinwon Corp was up 4.9 percent. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Anand Basu)

