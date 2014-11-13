FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean shares drift lower after c.bank holds rate; won steady
November 13, 2014 / 3:50 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korean shares drift lower after c.bank holds rate; won steady

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* KOSPI turns slightly lower, builders buck trend
    * Won steady as dlr rally cools ahead of U.S. data

    By Joonhee Yu
    SEOUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - South Korean shares surrendered
modest early gains to inch lower on Thursday after the Bank of
Korea held base rates steady at its policy meeting.
    Caution prevailed, with a spate of U.S. and Chinese economic
data releases due later in the session expected to set the tone
for coming movement.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.07 percent at 1,965.81 points at 0225 GMT.
    South Korea's central bank, in a widely expected decision,
kept its policy interest rate on hold to assess the effects of
this year's two rate cuts as well as policy decisions by the
United States and Japan. 
    Recently laggard construction shares outperformed, buoyed by
expectations of an earnings rebound beyond the fourth quarter.
    Hyundai Engineering & Construction was up 6.6
percent and GS Construction 4.2 percent.
    "Builders have many backlogged orders to fulfill overseas
and on the domestic front, many older properties are now
entering into a renewal cycle," Kyobo Securities said in a note
to clients.
    Hyundai Motor was up 1.7 percent, extending to
more than 7 percent its gains since Tuesday, when the automaker,
along with sister firm Kia Motors and parts
affiliate Hyundai Mobis, announced a $615 million
share buy-back plan. 
    The South Korean won was in a holding pattern on
Thursday morning, as dollar bulls took a breather following a
rally.
    The won was quoted at 1,096.2 to the dollar as of
0225 GMT, little changed from Wednesday's closing rate of
1,096.0 and hovering just above a 14-month low.
    Chinese industrial output and retail sales data is due out
later in the session as well as figures on U.S. jobless claims.
    The yen/won cross-rate was up by a whisker, but still below
a key psychological level of 9.5 won to the yen, with a slew of
recent comments from government officials adding to worries that
a weakening yen could undercut South Korea's export
competitiveness.
    December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 4
basis points to trade at 107.84.

                      0225 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,096.2       1,096.0
 Yen/won            9.4853/896        9.4766
 *KTB futures           107.84        107.88
 KOSPI                1,965.81      1,967.27
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
