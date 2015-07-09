FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea shares fall on China worries, won steady as BOK holds policy
July 9, 2015 / 2:33 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea shares fall on China worries, won steady as BOK holds policy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Yeawon Choi
    SEOUL, July 9 (Reuters) - Seoul shares slipped below the key
2,000-point level on Thursday morning as China's market turmoil
continued drive nervous investors out of riskier assets.
    Market reaction was largely muted after the Bank of Korea
kept its policy interest rate steady at a record low of 1.50
percent, as expected. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.1 percent at 1,994.40 points as of 0205 GMT after
touching a morning low of 1,983.78 points, the weakest intraday
level since March 16. Losing shares outnumbered winners 734 to
103.
    "China risks are beginning to worry investors," said Rhoo
Yong-seok, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
    Carmaker Hyundai Motor CO Ltd fell 1.2 percent
to 127,000 won after earlier hitting 125,500, the lowest
intraday level since April 22, 2010.
    The South Korean won  erased early losses
and was last steady against the dollar at 1,136.5. The won slid
as low as 1,140.0 in the morning, the weakest level since July
10, 2013.
    "Markets largely expected the decision," said Yuna Park, a
foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities, referring to the
BOK's on-hold decision. 
    "The won has been  weighed down by the China woes and Greek
debt crisis, just like other emerging market currencies," he
said.  
    Park added that investors are also wary of intervention by
foreign exchange authorities to curb the won's weakness.  
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
up 0.04 point at 109.14.
    Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news
conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

                      0205 GMT     Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,136.5        1,136.7
 Yen/won            9.3727/790         9.3965
 *KTB futures           109.14         109.10
 KOSPI                1,994.40       2,016.21
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds 

 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

