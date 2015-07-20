FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korean won slips to 2-yr low on strong US data; shares down
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 20, 2015 / 3:07 AM / 2 years ago

South Korean won slips to 2-yr low on strong US data; shares down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Yeawon Choi
    SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - The South Korean won slipped to a
two-year low on Monday morning as solid U.S. inflation and
housing data backed expectations for the Federal Reserve to
raise interest rates in coming months.
    The won  was down 0.4 percent at 1,151.5 on
the dollar as of 0236 GMT after touching a morning low of
1,152.0, its weakest since July 8, 2013. It closed at 1,147.5 on
Friday.
    Jung Kyung-parl, a currency analyst at KEB Futures, said
traders were closely watching the performance of the Chinese
markets as worries of another fall linger.
    "The won could fall to around 1,163 on any further declines
in China's stock markets," Jung said, adding that continued
strength in the dollar will remain another headwind. 
    Seoul shares edged down in sympathy with sluggish Asian
stocks. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.1 percent at 2,073.84 points.
    "Two big issues will be in focus for investors. One is the
prospect of higher interest rates in the U.S. and the other is
the upcoming earnings season," said Kang Hyun-gie, a stock
analyst at Dongbu Securities.
    Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 
shed 1.5 percent. 
    LG Chem Ltd rose 2.7 percent after its operating
profit beat market expectations.
    Naver Corp, South Korea's largest web portal
operator, jumped 4.0 percent to 657,000 won, the strongest since
June 26 after Google Inc reported solid ad revenue
growth.
    Naver was last up 2 percent on expectations its second
quarter results will beat market consensus. 
    Foreign investors were poised to be net sellers, offloading
a net 45 billion won($39.09 million) worth of stocks in the main
board by midday. 
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
quoted at 109.12 points, unchanged from the previous close.
   
                      0236 GMT     Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,151.5        1,147.5
 Yen/won            9.2705/766         9.2588
 *KTB futures           109.12         109.12
 KOSPI                2,073.84       2,076.79
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds 

 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.