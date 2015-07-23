FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares fall on earnings woes; won sinks after Q2 GDP
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 23, 2015 / 3:58 AM / 2 years ago

Seoul shares fall on earnings woes; won sinks after Q2 GDP

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Choonsik Yoo
    SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell to more
than 1-week lows on Thursday on concerns about weak earnings
from key sectors and as home-builders fell in reaction to
government measures aimed at containing household debt growth.
    The won fell sharply to a fresh 2-year low against
the dollar after the central bank estimated South Korea's
economic growth during the past quarter to have slowed more than
had previously been thought.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.1 percent at 2,062.17 points as of 0335 GMT after hitting
a session low of 2,053.52, its lowest intraday level seen since
July 14.
    "Expectations for strong earnings growth are waning and this
combined with the household debt measures to hurt the overall
trading sentiment today," said Lee Jae-man, a market strategist
at Hana Daetoo Investment & Securities.
    The construction sector's index fell 4.0 percent to
147.31 points on expectations that the government's household
debt measures, announced on Wednesday, would at least slow the
housing market's recovery. 
    Chin Hung International fell 11.3 percent to
3,490 won, Kolon Global Corp lost 5.3 percent to
22,400 won and Hyundai Engineering & Construction 
dropped 5.4 percent to 38,100 won.
    Bucking the market's weakness, automaker Hyundai Motor Co
 jumped 4.6 percent to 137,000 won after announcing
an interim dividend of 1,000 won per share. 
    Chipmaker SK Hynix also shone, up 2.6 percent at
39,150 won, as its plan to buy back 859 billion won worth of its
own shares outweighed a weak second-quarter earnings report.
 
    In the local currency market, the won fell 0.8 percent to
1,162.7 per dollar to touch its weakest intraday level since
June 25, 2013.
    The central bank said before markets opened that South
Korea's economic growth during the April-June period more than
halved to 0.3 percent in sequential terms from 0.8 percent in
the previous quarter. 
    The weak economic growth data and the losses in stock prices
both helped lift bond futures, with the front-end futures on
3-year treasury bonds rising 0.07 points to 109.33.
                      0335 GMT     Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,162.7        1,153.6
 Yen/won            9.3780/842         9.3237
 *KTB futures           109.33         109.26
 KOSPI                2,062.14       2,064.73
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds 

 (Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.