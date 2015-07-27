FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea won recoups losses but wary of Fed; shares slip to 2-week low
#Asia
July 27, 2015 / 3:11 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea won recoups losses but wary of Fed; shares slip to 2-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Yeawon Choi
    SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - The South Korean won 
erased early losses on Monday but investors were cautious ahead
of a two-day U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting
starting on Tuesday.
    The won  was quoted at 1,166.8 per dollar
as of 0253 GMT, barely changed from the previous close, after 
falling as low as 1,173.8 early in the session, its weakest
since June 12, 2012.
    "The won pared losses as overhanging supply was offloaded
around the 1,173 level," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign-exchange
analyst at Hyundai Futures.
    Investors will be closely watching the Fed meeting for
further clues on when it will start raising interest rates this
year.
    Meanwhile, South Korean shares edged down on concerns over
earnings for the second quarter, with persistent foreign selling
weighing on the main board.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.3 percent at 2,039.40 points after falling to as low as
2,032.44, the lowest since July 13. Losers led gainers by 3.5 to
1.
    "Investors are worrying about earnings in the broad markets
except for some industries such as chemicals and securities,"
said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.
    Lee noted large caps including Samsung Electronics and
Hyundai Motor supported the main board on expectations that a
recently weak won could help improve their exports.
    Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 
gained 0.7 percent and car maker Hyundai Motor Co Ltd
 rose 2.9 percent.
    Kia Motors, Hyundai Motor's affiliate, rose as much as 6.1
percent to 44,350 won, the highest in three weeks.
    "Kia's earnings for the second quarter were in line with
market consensus and the company has momentum for the mid- and
long-term," said Lee Sang-hyun, an analyst at IBK Securities.
    Foreign investors were set to be net sellers for a seventh
consecutive session. They offloaded 34.4 billion won($29.50
million) worth of KOSPI shares by midday.    
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
up 0.04 points at 109.45.

                      0253 GMT     Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,166.8        1,167.9
 Yen/won            9.4415/510         9.4417
 *KTB futures           109.45         109.41
 KOSPI                2,039.40       2,045.96
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds 

 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

