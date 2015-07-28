FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares fall on worries over China; won edges down
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2015 / 2:52 AM / 2 years ago

Seoul shares fall on worries over China; won edges down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Yeawon Choi
    SEOUL, July 28 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Tuesday as
concerns over slowing growth in China, following a rout in its
equity markets, triggered risk aversion in global stock markets.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1 percent at 2,019.33 points after sliding as much as 1.1
percent to 2,015.91, its lowest since July 9. Losers outnumbered
gainers by 5.76 to 1.
    "The Chinese government will bolster China's stock markets
by all means, so corrections in China would not be a 'risk' in
the long run," said Kim Yoon-Seo, an analyst at KTB Investment &
Securities.
    Exporters limited the main board's loss as investors
expected a weak won will help boost their shipments. Market
heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd up 0.7
percent and bellwether Hyundai Motor Co Ltd rose 0.3
percent.
    Samsung C&T Corp was down 2.1 percent at 56,700
won, falling below a key level that's part of its proposed $8
billion merger with Cheil Industries Inc.
 
    Cheil Industries also lost 2.1 percent, to 166,000 won,
after touching 165,000, its lowest since May 22.
    On the local currency market, the South Korean won 
 was down 0.1 percent at 1,168.2 to the dollar.
    "Uncertainties over China stock markets and possibilities of
betting a bearish yuan weighed on the local currency as the won
is a riskier asset comparing to euro and the yen," said Jung
Sung-yoon a foreign-exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures.
    The won's loss will be limited as market players take a
wait-and-see attitude ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting and
U.S. GDP data this week, Jung noted.
    The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting will start
later in the global day.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
down 0.04 points at 109.39.

                      0211 GMT     Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,168.2        1,167.0
 Yen/won            9.4852/892         9.4635
 *KTB futures           109.39         109.43
 KOSPI                2,019.33       2,038.81
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds 

 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.