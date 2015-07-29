FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korean won, shares rise as China stocks steady
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 29, 2015 / 3:22 AM / 2 years ago

South Korean won, shares rise as China stocks steady

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Yeawon Choi
    SEOUL, July 29 (Reuters) - The South Korean won and shares
rose by midday on Wednesday as investors turned less risk averse
after Chinese shares steadied, while market focus shifted to the
U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision later in the day.
    The local currency was also underpinned by domestic
exporters' demand for month-end settlements.   
    The South Korean won  was up 0.6 percent at
1,157.4 to the dollar as of 0238 GMT, touching a morning high of
1,156.5, its strongest in a week.
    "The Fed's view will not be much changed and the Fed will
reiterate a gradual rise in rates based on U.S. data, so the won
will hover around the 1,154 to 1,165 level after the Fed's
statement," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at
Hyundai Futures.
    Jung added that market participants would be cautiously
waiting for U.S. GDP data due later in the week, which could
affect the Federal Reserve's rate decision. Market sentiment was
 earlier this week hurt by a collapse in Chinese stocks.
    By mid-morning, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index
(KOSPI) was up 0.5 percent at 2,049.82 points. 
    "A rise in the won also helped local equities as recent
weakness in the won will leave offshore investors with exchange
rate losses," said Cho Byung-hyun, a stock analyst at Yuanta
Securities.
    Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd,
which makes up 12 percent of the main board's market value,
gained 3.3 percent to 1,269,000 won.
    Lotte Shopping Co Ltd rose 4.2 percent after
South Korean media reported that founding family members at
parent Lotte Group appeared to clash this week over the control
of a key holding company. It soared as much as 13.1 percent to a
two-month high in morning trade. 
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
up 0.02 points at 109.37.

                      0238 GMT     Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,157.4        1,164.9
 Yen/won            9.3792/862         9.3830
 *KTB futures           109.37         109.35
 KOSPI                2,049.82       2,039.10
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds 

 (Additional Reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.