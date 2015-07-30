FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares slip on poor earnings prospects; won down
July 30, 2015 / 3:11 AM / 2 years ago

Seoul shares slip on poor earnings prospects; won down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Yeawon Choi
    SEOUL, July 30 (Reuters) - Seoul shares slipped by midday on
Thursday because of worries over the earnings outlook for coming
quarters after some disappointing results were released for the
April-June period, with shares in market heavyweight Samsung
Electronics down.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.2 percent at 2,033.89 as of 0238 GMT.
    "Local shares have priced in lukewarm earnings for the
second quarter, but investors are still worrying over earnings
for the third quarter," said Park Seok-hyun, an analyst at
Eugene Investment & Securities.
    Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities, said: 
"Investors' risk-taking was sapped as underperforming IT shares
weighed on the main board." 
    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which makes up 14
percent of the main bourse's market value, fell 2.7 percent
after it offered a downbeat outlook for the third quarter.
 
    Its second-quarter operating profit fell 4 percent to 6.9
trillion won, matching an estimate from the company early in
July.        
    Naver Corp, South Korea's largest web portal
operator, was down 12.6 percent after sliding as much as 15.3
percent to 525,000 won, its weakest since September 2013. Early
on Thursday it reported worse-than-expected April-June results.
 
    Chipmaker SK Hynix Inc slid as much as 8 percent
to 34,050 won, its lowest since Nov. 27, 2013, tracking Samsung
Electronics, which said the second half of 2015 was expected to
present mounting challenges for IT companies.
    On the currency market, the South Korean won fell
after the dollar rose overnight when the U.S. Federal Reserve
upgraded its view of the labour market, leaving the door open
for a possible interest rate increase at its next meeting.
  
    It was down 0.6 percent at 1,165.1 to the dollar, set to
break a three-day winning streak, although the loss was limited
by demand from exporters for month-end settlements.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
down 0.07 point at 109.33.

                      0238 GMT     Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,165.1        1,158.4
 Yen/won            9.3815/862         9.3670
 *KTB futures           109.33         109.40
 KOSPI                2,033.89       2,037.62
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds 

 (Additional Reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
