Seoul shares slip on poor earnings prospects; won down

By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, July 30 (Reuters) - Seoul shares slipped by midday on Thursday because of worries over the earnings outlook for coming quarters after some disappointing results were released for the April-June period, with shares in market heavyweight Samsung Electronics down. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 2,033.89 as of 0238 GMT. "Local shares have priced in lukewarm earnings for the second quarter, but investors are still worrying over earnings for the third quarter," said Park Seok-hyun, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities. Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities, said: "Investors' risk-taking was sapped as underperforming IT shares weighed on the main board." Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which makes up 14 percent of the main bourse's market value, fell 2.7 percent after it offered a downbeat outlook for the third quarter. Its second-quarter operating profit fell 4 percent to 6.9 trillion won, matching an estimate from the company early in July. Naver Corp, South Korea's largest web portal operator, was down 12.6 percent after sliding as much as 15.3 percent to 525,000 won, its weakest since September 2013. Early on Thursday it reported worse-than-expected April-June results. Chipmaker SK Hynix Inc slid as much as 8 percent to 34,050 won, its lowest since Nov. 27, 2013, tracking Samsung Electronics, which said the second half of 2015 was expected to present mounting challenges for IT companies. On the currency market, the South Korean won fell after the dollar rose overnight when the U.S. Federal Reserve upgraded its view of the labour market, leaving the door open for a possible interest rate increase at its next meeting. It was down 0.6 percent at 1,165.1 to the dollar, set to break a three-day winning streak, although the loss was limited by demand from exporters for month-end settlements. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.07 point at 109.33. 0238 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,165.1 1,158.4 Yen/won 9.3815/862 9.3670 *KTB futures 109.33 109.40 KOSPI 2,033.89 2,037.62 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Additional Reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Alan Raybould)