Seoul shares fall, won cuts gains on weak China PMI

By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell and the won trimmed gains on Monday morning after weak China factory activity dented sentiment, with chemical and refinery firms also pressured by a slump in oil prices. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.8 percent at 2,013.59 points as of 0235, with losers slightly outnumbering winners by 1.05 to 1. Investors remained wary after a private survey showed China's factory activity shrank more than initially estimated in July. That came on top of weak oil, which on Friday marked its biggest monthly drop since the 2008 financial crisis. "The tepid data added to the uncertainties about the Chinese economy," said Yuna Park, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities. Stock analyst Rhoo Yong-seok at Hyundai Securities said the PMI pressured equities as investors remain worried about the world's second-largest economy. The sub-index for chemical industry, including refinery firms, was down 2.5 percent. Refinery SK Innovation Co Ltd fell as much as 6.2 percent to a four-month low of 93,300 won, while S-Oil Corp lost as much as 7.2 percent. Lotte Chemical Corp tumbled 9.4 percent to a two-month low of 236,000 won. Hyundai Motor Co Ltd fell 3.7 percent. Chipmaker SK Hynix Inc was down 3.0 percent on concerns over persistent declines in PC DRAM price. "PC DRAM fixed price fell 15 percent in July, and it will continue declining in the third quarter," NH Investment & Securities said in a note to its clients. In the currency market, the South Korean won cut gains against the dollar after the release of the weak China PMI survey. The won was up 0.5 percent at 1,164.4 on the dollar, pulling back from a high of 1,162.0 before the PMI. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.05 point at 109.26. 0234 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,164.4 1,170.0 Yen/won 9.3879/957 9.4036 *KTB futures 109.26 109.21 KOSPI 2,013.59 2,030.16 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)