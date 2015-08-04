Seoul shares rebound on bargain-hunting; won edges down

By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rebounded by Tuesday midday on bargain-hunting after closing down more than 1 percent to a near five-month closing low in the previous session. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 2,016.13 points as of 0214 GMT, with gainers outnumbering losers by 1.7 to 1. The index fell 1.1 percent on Monday to mark its weakest closing level since March 16. "Today's rise seems not to be meaningful rebound considering slumps in oil prices and a sharp fall in commodity market, which can be potential risks in the local market in the short-term," said Kim Yoon-seo, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities. Kim noted refinery and IT shares rose on bargain-hunting following recent falls. SK Innovation Co Ltd rose 1.5 percent to 94,400 won from a four-month low of 91,000 won. S-Oil Corp gained 2.8 percent to 59,300 won from a week low of 56,500 won. SK Hynix Inc shares were up 3.2 percent after touching a near two-year low in the previous week. LG Display Co Ltd rebounded 4.7 percent on bargain-hunting after hitting a three-year low of 21,500 won last week. Local carriers rose on expectations of an increase in travel demand, with Korean Air Lines Co Ltd up 7.8 percent and Asiana Airlines Inc higher 7.4 percent. Foreign and local institutional buying in local stocks also bolstered the index, with a net 28.8 billion won($24.63 million) and 30.2 billion won worth of KOSPI shares, respectively. Meanwhile, the South Korean won edged down on the dollar, mirroring a rise in the greenback overnight as with investors expecting U.S. jobs data due later in the week to show a still-strengthening labour market. The won was down 0.3 percent at 1,169.3 to the dollar. "The won would be traded at around 1,170 level today as local exporters' demand underpinned the local currency, while bearish emerging market currencies pressured it," said Yuna Park, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.03 point at 109.29. 0214 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,169.3 1,165.9 Yen/won 9.4237/276 9.4312 *KTB futures 109.29 109.26 KOSPI 2,016.13 2,008.49 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)