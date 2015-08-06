FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares edge down, won steady ahead of key U.S. jobs data
August 6, 2015 / 3:08 AM / 2 years ago

Seoul shares edge down, won steady ahead of key U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Yeawon Choi
    SEOUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged down on Thursday
as foreign selling in local stocks weighed on the main board
ahead of key U.S jobs data that could influence the Federal
Reserve's inclination to raise rates in September.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.3 percent at 2,022.97 points from the previous close at
2,029.76. Gainers slightly outnumbered losers.
    Large caps pressed the index down as foreigners appeared
uncertain about the market direction ahead of the U.S. data,
said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.
    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell as much as 3.5
percent to a nine-month low of 1,118,000 won.
    "There are concerns over the smartphone market, but today's
fall was exaggerated based on its fundamental," said Shinhan
Investment analyst Soh hyun-cheol.
    Market bellwether Hyundai Motor Co Ltd lost 4.1
percent to 139,500 won on worries over sales in China.
    "Hyundai's loss reflected lukewarm sales data in China
released on Wednesday as investors were focused on China's
demand downturn recently," said Lee Sang-hyun, an analyst at IBK
Securities.
    Meanwhile, brokerage shares outperformed the broad
market on expectations for higher earnings on growing turnover.
The ruling party said it asked the government to consider
lowering the securities transaction tax to reflect a series of
reductions in the country's policy interest rates since 2012.
    Brokerage shares were up 3.8 percent, with 20 out of 21
issues in the sector rising.
    Offshore investors sold a net 50.9 billion won ($43.43
million) worth of KOSPI shares by midday.
    On the currency market, the South Korean won was steady in
morning trade ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday.
    The South Korean won  was quoted at 1,172.1
to the dollar, barely changed from the previous close of
1,173.6.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
up 0.03 point at 109.17.
    
                      0233 GMT     Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,172.1        1,173.6
 Yen/won            9.3887/888         9.3893
 *KTB futures           109.17         109.14
 KOSPI                2,022.97       2,029.76
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds 

 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

