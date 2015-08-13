S.Korea won rebounds sharply; shares flat as BOK holds rate

By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The South Korean won rose against the dollar on Thursday as traders bet that global market mayhem sparked by China's devaluation of the yuan would convince the U.S. Federal Reserve to wait longer before starting to raise interest rates. Market reaction was largely muted after the Bank of Korea kept its policy interest rate steady at a record low of 1.50 percent earlier in the day, which had been expected. China's yuan weakened per dollar for the third day after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Tuesday devalued its daily reference rate and changed the way it calculates that targeted mid-point to better reflect the previous day's market prices. But losses were light, suggesting the central bank was trying to slow the currency's descent after a 4 percent drop in two days. The South Korean won was up 1.4 percent at 1,173.8 per dollar as of 0157 GMT. If it keeps the level until the currency market closes, it will mark its biggest daily percentage gain since Dec. 1, 2011. "Possibilities that the Fed would postpone raising rates bolstered the won against the greenback," said Yuna Park, an analyst at Dongbu Securities. On the stock market, Seoul shares held steady ahead of a news conference by the Bank of Korea's chief and PBOC's presser on yuan during the session. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was quoted at at 1,973.83 points, barely changed from the previous close of 1,975.47. Refinery and chemical shares underpinned the main board, up 2.1 percent, tracking Wall Street, after oil prices modestly bounced from six-year lows overnight. Refinery SK Innovation Co Ltd gained 4.3 percent. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.09 point at 109.38. Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT). 0157 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,173.8 1,190.8 Yen/won 9.4345/374 9.4395 *KTB futures 109.38 109.47 KOSPI 1,973.83 1,975.47 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Kim Coghill)