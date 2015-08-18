FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares inch lower on falls in mid- and small-caps; won flat
August 18, 2015 / 3:11 AM / 2 years ago

Seoul shares inch lower on falls in mid- and small-caps; won flat

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Yeawon Choi
    SEOUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares inched down by midday
on Tuesday as mid and small-sized companies weighed on the
index, while some large-caps bolstered the main board.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4
percent at 1,960.77 points as of 0229 GMT. Losers outnumbered
gainers by 3.7 to 1.
    "Large-caps rebounded technically after recent falls, while 
mid- and small-caps corrected for different reasons after
releasing their earnings for the second quarter," said Rhoo
Young-seok, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
    Rhoo noted that some mid- and small-sized firms with strong
earnings lost ground on profit-taking, while other companies
fell after unveiling weak earnings reports.
    Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 
rose 1.9 percent after falling to a nearly 10-month low in the
previous session.
    Car maker Hyundai Motor Co Ltd and its affiliate
Kia Motors Corp gained 2.1 percent and 3.4 percent,
respectively.
    Orion Corp slid 9.1 percent after its release on
Monday of worse-than-expected earnings for the second quarter.
    Meanwhile, foreigners were poised to end a eight-day selling
streak, buying a net 28.8 billion won worth of KOSPI shares in
the main board.
    "Foreigners, who even consider the time after a Fed rate
hike, are buying shares in the main board with a long-term
approach," said Kim Young-jun, a stock analyst at SK Securities.
    Kim said offshore investors appear to like investing when
the KOSPI was below 2,000.  
    The South Korean won  held steady against
the dollar.
    The local currency was quoted at 1,182.6, barely changed
from the previous close of 1,183.1.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
up 0.03 point at 109.44.
    
                      0229 GMT     Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,182.6        1,183.1
 Yen/won            9.5002/058         9.5042
 *KTB futures           109.44         109.41
 KOSPI                1,960.77       1,968.52
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds 

 (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)

