Seoul shares fall to near 7-mth low; won steady ahead of FOMC minutes
August 19, 2015 / 2:52 AM / 2 years ago

Seoul shares fall to near 7-mth low; won steady ahead of FOMC minutes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Yeawon Choi
    SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell to a near
seven-month low on Wednesday morning as renewed worries over
China's economy took hold after Tuesday's plunge in Chinese
share prices. 
      The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.3 percent at 1,931.49 points as of 0232 GMT, after
falling to a morning low of 1,924.88, the lowest since Jan. 26.
Declining shares outnumbered gainers 7.3 to 1.
    "Institutional selling weighed on the main board, while
after-effect from Tuesday's sharp fall in Chinese shares
remained," said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.
    Chinese shares plunged 6 percent on Tuesday, and were still
in negative territory in morning trade.
    Lee noted foreigners were purchasing South Korean local
equities, but only in particular sectors such as electronics and
financial shares.
     Meanwhile, market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
 gained 2.7 percent on bargain-hunting after falling
to a 10-month low in the previous week. 
    SK Hynix Inc fell 4.1 percent, and LG
Electronics Inc lost 2.6 percent.
    Cosmetics maker Amorepacific Corp and Hankook
Cosmetics Co Ltd slid 5.4 percent and 10.5 percent,
respectively.
    Offshore investors were set to break a nine-day selling
streak, purchasing a net 88.9 billion won ($75.12 million) worth
of shares in the main bourse by midday.
    The South Korean won held steady on the dollar ahead
of U.S. inflation data and minutes from the Federal Reserve's
latest policy meeting due later in the day which could give
clues on the timing of a Fed rate hike.
    The won was quoted at 1,183.5 per dollar, barely
changed from the previous close at 1,185.0
    "It seems there's no additional momentum for the greenback,
and market participants are awaiting minutes from the Fed," said
Yuna Park, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
quoted at 109.42, unchanged from Tuesday's close.    
    
                      0232 GMT     Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,183.5        1,185.0
 Yen/won            9.5182/252         9.5248
 *KTB futures           109.42         109.42
 KOSPI                1,931.49       1,956.26
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds 

 (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)

