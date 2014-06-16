FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean won eases for 3rd day as Iraq unrest weighs, stocks flat
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 16, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korean won eases for 3rd day as Iraq unrest weighs, stocks flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, June 16 (Reuters) - The South Korean won eased against the dollar for a third straight session on Monday, as rising tension in Iraq dented appetite for riskier assets although the downside was contained by demand from exporters.

The currency was quoted at 1,020.1 per dollar at the end of onshore trade, the weakest close since June 5 and down 0.2 percent from Friday’s 1,017.8.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.1 percent at 1,993.59 points, after Friday’s 1 percent decline, which was the worst daily percentage fall in seven weeks.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd edged up 0.5 percent, and memory-chip maker SK Hynix Inc advanced 2.8 percent. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.